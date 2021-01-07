 
 

Gordon Ramsay Pays Tribute to Former Mentor Albert Roux Following His Death

Gordon Ramsay Pays Tribute to Former Mentor Albert Roux Following His Death
The 'Master Chef' judge and several other famous chefs who were once mentored by the French restaurateur have paid tribute to the late chef following his passing.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - French chef and restaurateur Albert Roux has died.

Roux, who was best known for opening his restaurant Le Gavroche in 1967, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with the Mayfair, London venue becoming the first to win a Michelin star in the U.K., died on Monday (04Jan20). He was 85.

Announcing his passing on Wednesday (06Jan20), a statement from his family confirmed Roux "had been unwell for a while" prior to his death.

"Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London's culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967," they noted, with his son, Michel Roux, Jr., who continues to run Le Gavroche, calling him "a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me."

During his career, Roux trained several chefs who went on to gain Michelin stars of their own, including Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Pierre Koffmann, and Marcus Wareing.

In a post on Instagram, Ramsay penned, "So so sad the hear about the passing of this legend, the man who installed Gastronomy in Britain."

"We've shared the same office for the last decade and walking up those stairs today is going to be really difficult," he continued. "Thank you Albert for everything you gave me... God Bless you Chef."

Marco Pierre White also paid homage to the late chef in his own Instagram as he wrote, "Albert Roux was the first chef in Britain to win 3 stars in Michelin, he made history. RIP."

Pierre Koffmann penned, "The passing of a legend. He was one of the finest restaurateurs and that was the greatest gift he passed on to me, he will be sadly missed my love go to his family RIP."

Marcus Wareing added a tribute in his page, "Albert Roux, probably the greatest chef our country has ever seen, his inspiration, his love, his friendship, his passion for our industry will be greatly missed. RIP chef, you'll never be forgotten our thoughts are with your family."

