Jana Kramer Reminds Other Parents to Stay Present After Daughter Got Into Stranger's Car

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a lengthy social media post, the 'One Tree Hill' alum describes the incident that took place when she and her family went to a park as the 'absolute scariest' thing.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer is sending a very serious reminder to fellow parents. Sharing the story about the time her 4-year-old daughter Jolie got into a stranger's car at the park during a family outing, the Alex Dupre depicter on "One Tree Hill" urged other parents to stay present for the sake of their children's safety.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, January 5, the 37-year-old singer and actress shared the "absolute scariest" moment of her life via a lengthy message in a post. "It was a nice day and we needed to get out and took [the kids] to a park we know and love," she began. "Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum went on to elaborate, "I watch my kids like hawks but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say I always had a watch on her." She added, "Then I went down the slide with [my son] Jace again and I saw Jolie running around again with her sweet friend. Mike was also patrolling too but we both went down the slide with Jace because Jolie was running around."

"Then the next minute a lady walked up to me and said 'your daughter just got into a white suv,' " the wife of Mike Caussin continued. "My heart went straight to my gut and I said WHAT?!!! I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot where I then saw Jolie and the little girl coming around the back of the car to which the little girls mom was in car. I clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the 'what if's' going through my brain."

Jana called the incident an "eye opening experience" for her, especially since she has been "super present." She then noted, "Literally in a blink of a second...that's how fast a kid could be taken. Thank God that's not what happened here and the little girl Jolie was with just wanted to see her mom but it's a reminder for all of us to stay present, be aware because they might not end up like today and be watchful like the amazing mom that came up to me."

"I also want to add I never had the talk with Jolie," the mother of two further confessed. "I think I expected her to know she can't leave without mommy or daddy and plus I was always watching." She concluded, "I'm grateful we had the talk today."