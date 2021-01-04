Eddie Izzard Credits Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox for Breaking Down 'Toxic' Transphobia Barriers

Instagram Celebrity

The British comedian comes out with the praises just days after she admitted during an appearance on Portrait Artist of the Year that she wanted to be in 'girl mode' going forward.

AceShowbiz - British comedian Eddie Izzard is heaping praise on Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox for helping to bring "toxic" transphobia to an end.

The star recently expressed a preference for she/her pronouns, and admits she feels so much more comfortable discussing issues like sexuality and gender now, thanks to the barriers broken down by transgender celebrities such as Caitlyn, the former Olympian previously known as Bruce Jenner, and "Orange is the New Black" star Laverne.

Speaking on the "RunPod" podcast, Eddie said, "It was toxic back in '85. It was toxic in the Nineties. Being transgender was never cool."

"The tipping point was when a number of things happened in America - from Vanity Fair for Caitlyn Jenner (to be on the cover) to Laverne Cox getting Woman Of The Year (from Glamour magazine). America is such an engine. When things happen there, it pushes it out around the world. It's made it easier for me."

The comments come after Eddie admitted she wanted to be in "girl mode" going forward during an appearance on TV show "Portrait Artist of the Year".

She said on the show, "Well, I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first programme I've asked if I can be she and her..."

"It feels great, because people just assume that... well, they just know me from before. I'm gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on."