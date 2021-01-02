 
 

Riz Ahmed Credits His Role as Deaf Drummer for Making Him Appreciate Sound of Silence

Riz Ahmed Credits His Role as Deaf Drummer for Making Him Appreciate Sound of Silence
WENN
Movie

The 'Nightcrawler' actor enjoys the sound of silence more after playing a drummer who begins to lose his hearing in a new movie called 'Sound of Metal'.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Riz Ahmed is learning to appreciate silence in his life after playing a deaf drummer in his new Amazon film, "Sound of Metal".

The actor grew up in a very noisy household and admits he has often found himself running away from quiet moments because he needed sound in his life.

But after facing his fears for the new project, Riz admits he's now looking forward to a more quiet life.

"Growing up in a noisy household with a lot of people in a small house, silence was just not part of my life," he says. "I think I'm someone who kind of runs away from silence. Actually making this film made me realise that and allowing that (silence) into my life a little more."

  See also...

Ahmed was fitted with inverted hearing aids, which emitted white noise, for his latest role, adding, "They would block out all noise to an extent where I couldn't hear myself."

And he studied deaf people to perfect the role, adding, "I did learn that dinner time with a deaf family is very loud if you're a hearing person because of people banging on tables to get attention for that vibrational communication across the dinner table."

"I hope this film opens people's eyes to some beautiful aspects of deaf culture."

"Sound of Metal" also stars the likes of Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, and Mathieu Amalric. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year before heading to Amazon streaming service.

You can share this post!

Kingsley Ben-Adir Locked Himself in Room for Days Before Malcolm X Audition
Most Read
Ray Fisher Slams 'Dangerous' DC Films President, Says He'll Never Work With Him
Movie

Ray Fisher Slams 'Dangerous' DC Films President, Says He'll Never Work With Him

'Star Wars' Novelist Blocked From Writing Potential Romance Between Finn and Rey

'Star Wars' Novelist Blocked From Writing Potential Romance Between Finn and Rey

Channing Tatum In Negotiations to Join Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'

Channing Tatum In Negotiations to Join Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

Jamie Dornan Amused by Irish Accent Criticisms in New Movie

Jamie Dornan Amused by Irish Accent Criticisms in New Movie

Steven Soderberg Admits to Working on 'Philosophical Sequel' to 'Contagion'

Steven Soderberg Admits to Working on 'Philosophical Sequel' to 'Contagion'

Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon

Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon

Henry Golding's Wife Approves of His 'Monsoon' Gay Love Scenes

Henry Golding's Wife Approves of His 'Monsoon' Gay Love Scenes

Gemma Arterton Intimidated to Play Dusty Springfield in Movie

Gemma Arterton Intimidated to Play Dusty Springfield in Movie

'Superman' Director Richard Donner Not Fan of 'Cynical and Depressing' Superhero Movies

'Superman' Director Richard Donner Not Fan of 'Cynical and Depressing' Superhero Movies

Ben Whishaw Never Received Full Script of James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die'

Ben Whishaw Never Received Full Script of James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die'

Kingsley Ben-Adir Locked Himself in Room for Days Before Malcolm X Audition

Kingsley Ben-Adir Locked Himself in Room for Days Before Malcolm X Audition

Riz Ahmed Credits His Role as Deaf Drummer for Making Him Appreciate Sound of Silence

Riz Ahmed Credits His Role as Deaf Drummer for Making Him Appreciate Sound of Silence