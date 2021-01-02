 
 

Ricky Skaggs Says Surgery Gave Him 'Spiritual Heart'

Ricky Skaggs Says Surgery Gave Him 'Spiritual Heart'
WENN
Celebrity

The Bluegrass musician becomes more spiritual following his recent quadruple heart bypass surgery, claiming he now has a real heart that's been cleaned out.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs is feeling stronger than ever before after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery over the summer (20).

The "Cajun Moon" musician had been struggling with shortness of breath and a tightness in his chest for months before his twice-annual check-up in early June, when doctors recommended he undergo an angiogram to better diagnose the cause of his health struggles.

Skaggs thought about putting off the diagnostic test as he and his wife Sharon White had been preparing to travel from Nashville, Tennessee to North Carolina to await the birth of their grandchild, but he decided against the delay after receiving the word of God.

"Scripture tells us God always knows the thoughts of man," the 66 year old told People.com. "That was proven to me at that moment, because while I did not speak it from my mouth, I thought about putting the angiogram off for a week."

"When I thought that thought, it was like I saw the Lord with a jeweller's eye glass on. He was peering at me but never said a word. But just by His look, I knew He was saying, 'Absolutely no.' It put the fear of God in me. He had given me so many grace situations, but He was serious that I needed to take care of this now."

  See also...

And he's thankful he did because he was booked in for major surgery just days later.

"I have thanked the Lord hundreds of times that I wasn't out in the middle of Texas on a tour bus, miles away from a hospital," Skaggs shared.

"It was a major blessing I didn't have a heart attack. Nothing was hurt, and nothing was destroyed or irreparable. It was just by the mercy and grace of God that all of this happened in this way."

Skaggs, who returned to the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in September, days before welcoming his grandson Lyric, has since made a complete recovery, and he urges fans with niggling health concerns not to procrastinate, because it could be the difference between life or death.

"Don't put off tomorrow what you can do today," Skaggs said. "That surgery gave me a brand-new heart. Not only a real heart, but a spiritual heart that has now been cleaned out, so I can hear Him better than ever before."

You can share this post!

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Kingsley Ben-Adir Locked Himself in Room for Days Before Malcolm X Audition
Most Read
Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones
Celebrity

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures