Lesley Manville Feels 'Slightly Miscast' After Getting Into 2020 New Year's Honors List

The 'Misbehaviour' actress joins the likes of actor Toby Jones, singer Craig David, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and cinematographer Roger Deakins in the Queen Elizabeth II's list.

Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actors Lesley Manville and Toby Jones and singer Craig David are among the celebrities named in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honors list.

Manville picks up a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) medal, while Jones lands an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), and David scores an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), while veteran actress Sheila Hancock has become the latest acting Dame.

Commenting on her honor, she tells the BBC, "I've never felt myself this sort of person. It just doesn't happen to people like me... I feel slightly miscast, let's put it that way."

Also among those picking up new titles are Formula One race ace Lewis Hamilton and Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, who both become Sirs, and cosmetics icon Pat McGrath, who is "truly delighted and humbled" to become a Dame.

Congratulating Hamilton on his being made Sir was Formula One's incoming CEO, Stefano Domenicali. "Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car. What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come," he stated. "All of us at Formula 1 congratulate him on this well deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021."

And less than a week after her daughter Phoebe Dynevor's new show, "Bridgerton", debuted on Netflix on Christmas Day (December 25), "Coronation Street" star Sally Dynevor has something else to celebrate - she becomes an MBE.

Others named on the Honors list include actress Nina Wadia, composer Julian Anderson, soccer legend Jimmy Greaves, pianist William Barry Douglas, and artist Michael Landy.