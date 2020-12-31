'Star Wars' Novelist Blocked From Writing Potential Romance Between Finn and Rey

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The author hired to pen 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' novel reveals that Disney bosses blocked him from writing any potential romance between John Boyega's and Daisy Ridley's characters.

AceShowbiz - Novelist Alan Dean Foster has claimed he was told to remove a potential romance between John Boyega's Finn and Daisy Ridley's Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

The writer, who was brought on to pen the official novelisation for the 2015 movie, also known as "Episode VII", by J.J. Abrams.

But in a new interview with Midnight's Edge, Foster has alleged his initial idea for a budding romance between Finn and Rey was shot down by bosses at Disney.

"There were a couple of things in there, and a couple of things that happened subsequently that bothered me," he said. "I'm going to tell you one thing they made me take out because enough time has passed, I don't think it matters. There was obviously the beginnings of a relationship between John Boyega's character and Daisy Ridley's character. I expected to see that developed further in Episode VIII (The Last Jedi), and zero happened with it."

Instead, the movies tried to develop a romance between Finn and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico - but the plot was abandoned in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker".

LucasFilm has yet to comment on Foster's allegations.

John Boyega previously slammed Disney bosses for allegedly using the black characters in the new "Star Wars" movies as tokens. The "Attack the Block" star alleged his character was marketed as "much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side."

He later revealed that one of the producers reached out to him following his complaint, "I got on a phone call with Kathleen Kennedy and she verbally showed support and we got to have a really nice, transparent, honest conversation that is beneficial to both of us."