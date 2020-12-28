 
 

George Michael's Sister Continues Christmas Message Tradition With Emotional Post

George Michael's Sister Continues Christmas Message Tradition With Emotional Post
Instagram
Celebrity

Yioda Panayiotou carries on the tradition of writing note to fans that was launched by late sister Melanie to mark the anniversary of their singer brother's passing in 2016.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Michael's family members have paid tribute to the late Wham! star by continuing a tradition launched by his late sister.

Melanie Panayiotou, who died on Christmas Day, 2019 - exactly three years after brother George - marked the anniversary of the singer's passing in 2016 by writing a note to fans, and this year her relatives picked up the baton.

The pair's sister Yioda vowed to carry on Melanie's tradition of writing a Christmas message, and she came through, posting a shot of her late siblings.

"At this time last year Melanie was writing to you, as she had done so beautifully since George passed away on Christmas Day 2016, to thank you all for the love and good wishes you had sent to the family in 2019," she wrote. "Melanie loved to communicate with George's fans and Lovelies all over the world..."

  See also...

"We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year... none of us could have known just what a tough year 2020 would turn out to be, and none of us could have known that within a few days she would be taken from us so suddenly. We want to thank all of you who sent us your thoughts and love last Christmas when Melanie passed away; we read every message and your words and love were a huge comfort at a time of terrible sadness."

"There were so many beautiful messages, but one stood out for me... and thank you to the group of fans who sent it."

The fan message read, "Dear Melanie, your messages and support gave the Lovelies such strength. They motivated us to support charity and 'pay it forward'. We will continue our good deeds in both your names. May you now rest in heavenly peace with George and your Mother. Heaven Sent Heaven Stole."

Yioda continued, "Perfect words to close with."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Jennifer Aniston Sparks Online Debate Over COVID-Themed Christmas Ornament
Related Posts
Cops Called to George Michael's Home After Ex-Lover Broke into the House

Cops Called to George Michael's Home After Ex-Lover Broke into the House

George Michael's Ex Seeking $20K in Monthly Allowance From Late Star's Estate

George Michael's Ex Seeking $20K in Monthly Allowance From Late Star's Estate

George Michael's Ex Ordered to Stay Away From Sister's Funeral

George Michael's Ex Ordered to Stay Away From Sister's Funeral

George Michael's Sister Found Dead Exactly 3 Years After He Died on Same Day

George Michael's Sister Found Dead Exactly 3 Years After He Died on Same Day

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Jermaine Dupri Enraged by Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Atlanta

Jermaine Dupri Enraged by Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Atlanta

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week