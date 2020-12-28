George Michael's Sister Continues Christmas Message Tradition With Emotional Post

Instagram Celebrity

Yioda Panayiotou carries on the tradition of writing note to fans that was launched by late sister Melanie to mark the anniversary of their singer brother's passing in 2016.

AceShowbiz - George Michael's family members have paid tribute to the late Wham! star by continuing a tradition launched by his late sister.

Melanie Panayiotou, who died on Christmas Day, 2019 - exactly three years after brother George - marked the anniversary of the singer's passing in 2016 by writing a note to fans, and this year her relatives picked up the baton.

The pair's sister Yioda vowed to carry on Melanie's tradition of writing a Christmas message, and she came through, posting a shot of her late siblings.

"At this time last year Melanie was writing to you, as she had done so beautifully since George passed away on Christmas Day 2016, to thank you all for the love and good wishes you had sent to the family in 2019," she wrote. "Melanie loved to communicate with George's fans and Lovelies all over the world..."

"We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year... none of us could have known just what a tough year 2020 would turn out to be, and none of us could have known that within a few days she would be taken from us so suddenly. We want to thank all of you who sent us your thoughts and love last Christmas when Melanie passed away; we read every message and your words and love were a huge comfort at a time of terrible sadness."

"There were so many beautiful messages, but one stood out for me... and thank you to the group of fans who sent it."

The fan message read, "Dear Melanie, your messages and support gave the Lovelies such strength. They motivated us to support charity and 'pay it forward'. We will continue our good deeds in both your names. May you now rest in heavenly peace with George and your Mother. Heaven Sent Heaven Stole."

Yioda continued, "Perfect words to close with."