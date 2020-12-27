 
 

Michelle Branch 'Limping' to Finish 2020 Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The 'Goodbye to You' singer reveals that she lost her unborn baby in a heartbreaking miscarriage over the holiday while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch had a heartbreaking Christmas after suffering a miscarriage earlier this month (Dec20).

The "Everywhere" singer revealed the news via social media on Saturday (26Dec20), thanking her husband, The Black Keys rocker Patrick Carney, and her family for their support.

The 37 year old wrote, "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet.' "

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!)."

A recreational vehicle exploded in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning, injuring three people. Police are still investigating the suspicious blast.

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress," Michelle continued. "We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. Five more days until 2021. I'm limping to the finish line."

Branch also shared a series of photos from her holiday festivities, including photos of herself with her son, Rhys James, who she and Carney welcomed in 2018. She is also mum to Owen, her 15-year-old daughter from a relationship with ex Teddy Landau.

The "Goodbye to You" singer wrote in the caption, "These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP's. I couldn't imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

