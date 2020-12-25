 
 

Lil Pump Accused of Clout Chasing After Bizarre Eminem Diss

Lil Pump Accused of Clout Chasing After Bizarre Eminem Diss
The 'Gucci Gang' rapper blasts the Slim Shady in an Instagram Story video, saying, 'Ay, f**k Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old a**.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump apparently has a few choice of words for Eminem. The "Gucci Gang" rapper blasted Slim Shady in an unexpected rant on his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 24 as he called him "lame as hell" and "old" among other things.

In the bizarre attack, Pump said, "Ay, f**k Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old a**." He went on coming at the "Love the Way You Lie" rapper, "You lame as f**k, b***h! I woke up on bulls**t today, I’m back on my f**k s**t."

It remains to be seen why Pump was dissing Em out of nowhere, but the latter has yet to respond to it. Instead, it was Em's pal Royce da 5'9" who fired back at the "Arm Around You" MC for the attack.

"I'll slap them glasses so far off his face, they'll land in a whole nother genre," Royce wrote in an Instagram comment. "Not cuz I'm mad but just cuz I'm exhausted with all the tuff talk from all these harmless creatures... Enjoy yourself. You actually make money off blatant misappropriation while not being really good at anything."

Some fans also slammed Pump for the remarks as one accused him of clout chasing. "Chasing that clout to stay relevant...," one commented. "Lil pump is rich off one song that was absolutely horrible. And made nothing but terrible music after ems the last rapper you should be talking about," another fan said.

"Oh god guess the attempted Trump clout backfired now he's looking for attention," someone opined, referring to Pump's public support for President Donald Trump. Echoing the sentiment, a user wrote, "Knows the affiliation with Trump got him no clout so now wants to bring up one of the [goat emoji] to be relevant again. This guy is a joke."

