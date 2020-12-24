 
 

Quavo Gets Saweetie Squealing in Delights Over His Extravagant Christmas Gift

Quavo Gets Saweetie Squealing in Delights Over His Extravagant Christmas Gift
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Migos member surprises his rapper girlfriend with a brand new white Bentley, and captures the moment on Instagram Live.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christmas has come early for rapper Saweetie after receiving the keys to a brand new Bentley from her hip-hop star boyfriend Quavo.

The Migos member surprised his lady with the luxury vehicle in white, and her reaction was caught on camera, and shared on his Instagram Story timeline on Tuesday, December 22.

In the video footage, the "Tap In" hitmaker can be seen screaming in delight and hugging her flashy new car, which was adorned with a giant red bow. At some point, she can be heard saying, "My heart is beating so fast." She also gushed, "This is the best- oh, oh my god."

After checking out the customized interior of her new car, Saweetie thanked her boyfriend for the present. In return, the "Ice Tray" rapper kissed the side of her head and said, "Merry Christmas baby, I love you."

  See also...

Saweetie's Tweet

Saweetie showered Quavo with praises after getting new Bentley for Christmas.

Hours later, Saweetie turned to Twitter to once again express her appreciation over her boyfriend's fancy gift. She tweeted, "Quavious Marshall the f**kin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!!" She also shared several pictures of the car on Instagram with a caption that read, "new toy imma call her BIG B. thank u baby @quavohuncho."

The Bentley wasn't the only new luxury gift Saweetie received in time for the holidays - she also treated herself to her own private jet.

"I got my first motherf**king jet, I'm hella happy, this s**t hella motherf**king big, I know that's motherf**king right (sic)," she boasted in a clip filmed on an airport's tarmac as she showed off her new plane.

You can share this post!

Dominic West and Family Wish People 'Happy Christmas' From Family Castle in Ireland

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares He Has Recovered From COVID-19
Related Posts
Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Goes Viral After Revealing the 'Corny' Pick-Up Line He Used to Snatch Saweetie

Quavo Goes Viral After Revealing the 'Corny' Pick-Up Line He Used to Snatch Saweetie

Quavo Blasts DJ Akademiks for Bashing Migos and GF Saweetie - See His Response

Quavo Blasts DJ Akademiks for Bashing Migos and GF Saweetie - See His Response

Quavo Surprises Mom With 50K Birthday Cake, Designer Bags and Kris Jenner Video Message

Quavo Surprises Mom With 50K Birthday Cake, Designer Bags and Kris Jenner Video Message

Most Read
Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments
Celebrity

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday