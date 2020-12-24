 
 

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Recreates Her 'Full House' Hair While Actress Keeps Head Down in Jail

Days away from her mother's planned release from federal prison, Bella Giannulli shares a selfie of her sporting the same hairstyle Aunt Becky wore on the hit '90s series.

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin's daughter has been inspired by the actress' hairstyle on "Full House". Counting down to the day the 56-year-old actress is set to be released from federal prison, Bella Giannulli treated her social media followers to her new hair makeover that recreated Aunt Becky's hairdo on the hit '90s series.

On Tuesday, December 22, the 22-year-old shared a mirror selfie of her flaunting her light brown locks which was parted in the middle on her Instagram Story account. She then followed it up with another post that showed her mom sporting the same look as Aunt Becky. The second post has her pointing out, "copied her."

The post came after Bella was spotted hanging out with friends at a luxury resort. In some photos obtained by Page Six, she could be seen relaxing by the beachside at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Barbara, California in late November. For the outing, she opted to go with a white sweatshirt that has The Pussycat Dolls' "Don't Cha" line that read, "Don't you wish your girlfriend was hot like me?"

Bella's parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli, on the other hand, are currently serving time in jail for their involvement in the college bribery scandal. The "Fuller House" star was reportedly scheduled to be released on December 28 after she completed her two-month sentence. A source told TMZ that the actress is "keeping her head down and doing everything to avoid trouble" while behind the bars.

While in prison, Lori could not have visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, she has been allowed to email her daughters and other family members, with the exception of her husband. About her emotional state, one source told the outlet that "she's holding it together."

As for Mossimo, he began serving his five-month sentence on November 19. The fashion designer, who had been quarantined since his fellow prisoner tested positive for COVID-19, was said to have no contact with his family ever since he got in jail. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he will be released on April 17, 2021.

