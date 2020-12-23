 
 

Family and Friends Remember Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina in First Trailer for Lifetime's Doc

TV

'The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina,' states a press release of the new documentary.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lifetime has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary about Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. Titled "Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All", the new project features an in-depth look at the lives of the late mother-daughter pair.

Opening the trailer is Perro "Pebbles" Reid, Whitney's friend/singer/producer. "Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I've ever spoken about Whitney," she says. "We built the perception of Whitney is this pop princess," producer/musician Randy Jackson adds in confessional. Meanwhile, someone else notes that the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker "loved her daughter more than anything."

"There's so many parallels between Whitney and Bobbi Kristina," one person remarks in the trailer, adding, "They both had addiction. They both perished in a bathtub." Bobbi's best friend Sarah "Bess" Beckmann concludes the clip, "The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn't make any sense."

"The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina," states a press release of the new doc. "Both faced similar struggles -- living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune."

  See also...

"And both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the Earth in the same tragic way. In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, 'Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina' offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them," it continues.

Whitney died in 2012 at 48 years old. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills Hilton hotel room just before the Grammy Awards in 2012. According to the coroner, she died by accidental drowning, but heart disease and cocaine use were among the contributing factors.

Similar to her mother, Bobbi was found faced down in a bathtub in 2015. The 22-year-old daughter of Whitney and Bobby Brown was in coma for six months before she was pronounced death on July 26, 2015. Her death was ruled to be from lobar pneumonia and lack of oxygen, resulting in brain damage.

"Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All" is set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. EST.

