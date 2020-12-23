 
 

Brad Pitt to Spend Christmas With Three of His Six Kids

Brad Pitt to Spend Christmas With Three of His Six Kids
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 'Moneyball' actor and Angelina Jolie, who are still embroiled in custody battle, previously considered spending the holidays together as a family when they were 'getting along' earlier this year.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - At least Brad Pitt isn't going to be alone this Christmas. The 57-year-old actor, who has been involved in a long and drawn-out child custody battle with his ex Angelina Jolie, is reportedly going to spend the coming holidays with three of his six children.

Per Us Weekly, 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, will be with their father on Christmas Day. "They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve," a source tells the site of Brad and Angie's holiday arrangement with their children.

According to the source, there was a time when the former spouses discussed spending the holidays together as a family, back when they were "getting along" earlier this year. But "egos have once again derailed" the original idea and their plans have since changed, keeping the children apart on Christmas.

  See also...

Blaming both parents for it, the so-called insider claims, "Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama," before noting, "Sadly, their children are collateral damage." The source adds, "Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense," and the setbacks amid the custody court case has got the 45-year-old actress "frustrated."

"The Eternals" star is reportedly "more prickly" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced her and her family in a lockdown in Los Angeles and limited her access to traveling. "She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county," the source explains.

Aside from Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, Brad and Angie share 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 15-year-old Zahara. In September, a source told Us that Brad wanted "50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids," but "Angelina has not agreed to those terms."

The two stars were set to appear before a judge in November to discuss the custody of their kids for the holidays. A source told Us in October that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was "hoping that we will be given increased custodial time" with the children, which would include the overnight portion of Christmas Eve.

You can share this post!

Family and Friends Remember Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina in First Trailer for Lifetime's Doc

Kate Winslet Raves Over Becoming Fossil Expert Thanks to 'Ammonite' Role
Related Posts
Brad Pitt Gets Hands-On When Helping Families in L.A. Housing Project Post-Nicole Poturalski Split

Brad Pitt Gets Hands-On When Helping Families in L.A. Housing Project Post-Nicole Poturalski Split

Brad Pitt Ends Brief Romance With Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt Ends Brief Romance With Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Reunites With Husband After France Trip With the Actor

Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Reunites With Husband After France Trip With the Actor

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Hits Back at 'Hateful' Trolls: Unfollow Me

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Hits Back at 'Hateful' Trolls: Unfollow Me

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit