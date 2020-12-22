Lauren Bush and Husband Expecting Baby No. 3

Instagram Celebrity

The niece of former President George W. Bush and husband David Lauren are having a new addition to their growing family as she is pregnant with their third child.

AceShowbiz - Model and fashion designer Lauren Bush Lauren is expecting her third child.

The 36-year-old niece of former President George W. Bush took to Instagram on Sunday (20Dec20) to announce her happy news with husband David Lauren.

"We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring!" she penned. "It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year."

"Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021! Sending (love) to all!"

Lauren and the businessman and son of designer Ralph Lauren have been married since 2011. The couple is parents to two kids - sons James, five and Max, two.

David Lauren also announced the pregnancy news on his own Instagram page. The proud dad posted a picture of his two kids playing with snow and wrote in the caption, "Big News...We are getting a brother or a sister next year!!"

Family and friends were quick to send congratulations and well wishes to the couple. George W. Bush's grandson George P. Bush gushed, "Congratulations! Looking forward to adding another member of the family."

Model Elizabeth Berkley, who's married to Ralph Lauren's nephew Greg Lauren exclaimed on Lauren's page, "We can't wait!!!" along with a bunch of love emojis and added on David's page, "love you guys!!!!"

Elizabeth Chambers, the estranged wife of actor Armie Hammer, wrote to the pregnant Laurent, "Ahhhhhh, Lauren! SO incredibly happy for you all."