 
 

Chris Evans Documents Payback at Brother After Getting Scared While Entering House With His Dog

Chris Evans Documents Payback at Brother After Getting Scared While Entering House With His Dog
WENN/Mario Mitsis
Celebrity

Hours after Scott Evans shared online a video of him catching his older brother off guard, the 'Captain America' star lets out his own prank with a message that read, 'Don't start none, won't be none.'

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans found himself getting entangled in fun scare pranks with his younger brother. Hours after Scott Evans scared him good when he obviously entered the house with his beloved dog, the "Captain America: The First Avenger" star decided to document and share his payback.

Chris made use of Instagram Story on Sunday, December 20 to show off his revenge. The clip he posted saw him shouting at Scott when the latter walked into the kitchen. He screamed, "Scott," laughing and telling him, "Yeah, you idiot!" In the accompanying message, he wrote, "Don't start none, won't be none," and "Wow my laugh sounds like sandpaper… I had just woken up."

Chris Evans' IG Story

Chris Evans got revenge on his brother Scott Evans.

Chris' retaliation came after Scott shared online a video of him catching his older brother off guard. The Adam depicter in "Almost Love" yelled, "Chris!" from behind the door as his sibling got inside the house with his dog Dodger. "I got him again," hepenned on his Instagram Story. "And captured a little private conversation with Dodger."

  See also...

Scott Evans' IG Story

Scott Evans scared his older brother Chris Evans.

It was not the first time Scott pulled a prank on Chris. In late November, the 37-year-old actor posted an Instagram Story where he sneaked up at his older brother. When the "Avengers: Endgame" star made his way through a hall, he yelled "Chris!" prompting his brother to scream out and laughed. "Finally got a good scare on this guy. And yes, even @chrisevans needs to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal," his caption read.

Brothers' pranks aside, Chris has recently treated his online devotees to photos and videos of his canine. Around two weeks prior, the "Before We Go" actor shared on Instagram a footage of his furry companion staring at him when he just woke up. "When I opened my eyes this morning, he was wide awake just staring at me. If a person did this it would be unsettling. When a dog does it, it's hilarious," he captioned.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Related Posts
Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'

Chris Evans Blasts Donald Trump as 'Meatball' for Threatening to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci

Chris Evans Blasts Donald Trump as 'Meatball' for Threatening to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci

Most Read
Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail
Celebrity

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure