Dua Lipa Hopes to Return to the U.K. for New Year's Eve Celebration With Her Family

Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Dua Lipa is hoping new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions won't dampen her plans to travel back to the U.K. to ring in 2021 with her family.

The "Levitating" hitmaker is staying in the U.S. to celebrate Christmas, December 25, with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his family, including his model sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, and her newborn daughter, but she is determined to fly home to London in time to see out the final moments of 2020.

She told the Sun on Sunday newspaper, "I think I am going to head Stateside and spend Christmas with my boyfriend."

"But New Year's Eve is something that me and my family really celebrate. That's kind of my tradition so I'll be spending it with them."

Dua's comments emerge a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced tighter rules and urged residents to stay home for Christmas in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid rising cases and a mutating strain of the coronavirus emerging across the country.

Dua had been spending most of the time with her boyfriend Anwar at her London flat during COVID-19 lockdown, before flying back to the U.S. in June. In late July, the couple, who has been dating since June 2019, adopted a new puppy together.

The 24-year-old "Physical" hitmaker took to her Instagram to introduce their new furry friend, named Dexter. "Our tiny best friend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE'S PERFECT," she wrote alongside a number of snaps of the dog.