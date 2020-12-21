 
 

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The 2 Live Crew alum tests positive for Covid-19 after he gave in when his friend begged him to go to a birthday party where everyone ignored social distancing and wore no face masks.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Uncle Luke was recently hospitalized with Covid-19. The 59-year-old rap mogul showed symptoms after attending a friend's birthday party at a nightclub. He originally didn't want to go but ended up dropping by after being peer pressured by his pal.

"Recently, I joined the ranks of the more than 1 million Floridians who've caught the coronavirus," he told Miami New Times. "Throughout the pandemic, I had been strictly adhering to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, especially wearing a mask whenever I stepped out of my house. Then I gave in to the peer pressure of going out to a party."

The former 2 Live Crew member went on, "Last month, a friend celebrating his birthday at a local strip club would not stop blowing up my phone. He kept begging me to come. I told myself I would go in for 15 minutes and duck out."

  See also...

"As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin' out and getting drunk," he recalled. "Almost no one was wearing masks."

"My buddies were all up in my face. Patrons and strippers were walking up to me and asking to take selfies. Of course, I obliged when they asked me to take my mask off. Even though I felt like everyone in the club was an asymptomatic carrier, I stayed late."

"Soon, I had a fever and my temperature spiked to 102 degrees," the rapper opened up. "I went to the hospital, where I had a second PCR test that came back positive. Because I wasn't having trouble breathing, they sent me home and told me to quarantine for two weeks."

He has since recovered from the virus and urged people to take the pandemic seriously, "If the establishment has too many people not following the protocols, don't be afraid to go home and call it a night."

You can share this post!

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song
Related Posts
Uncle Luke 'So Pissed' at Jay-Z for Choosing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Uncle Luke 'So Pissed' at Jay-Z for Choosing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Most Read
Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail
Celebrity

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure