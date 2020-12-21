Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Instagram Celebrity

The 2 Live Crew alum tests positive for Covid-19 after he gave in when his friend begged him to go to a birthday party where everyone ignored social distancing and wore no face masks.

AceShowbiz - Uncle Luke was recently hospitalized with Covid-19. The 59-year-old rap mogul showed symptoms after attending a friend's birthday party at a nightclub. He originally didn't want to go but ended up dropping by after being peer pressured by his pal.

"Recently, I joined the ranks of the more than 1 million Floridians who've caught the coronavirus," he told Miami New Times. "Throughout the pandemic, I had been strictly adhering to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, especially wearing a mask whenever I stepped out of my house. Then I gave in to the peer pressure of going out to a party."

The former 2 Live Crew member went on, "Last month, a friend celebrating his birthday at a local strip club would not stop blowing up my phone. He kept begging me to come. I told myself I would go in for 15 minutes and duck out."

"As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin' out and getting drunk," he recalled. "Almost no one was wearing masks."

"My buddies were all up in my face. Patrons and strippers were walking up to me and asking to take selfies. Of course, I obliged when they asked me to take my mask off. Even though I felt like everyone in the club was an asymptomatic carrier, I stayed late."

"Soon, I had a fever and my temperature spiked to 102 degrees," the rapper opened up. "I went to the hospital, where I had a second PCR test that came back positive. Because I wasn't having trouble breathing, they sent me home and told me to quarantine for two weeks."

He has since recovered from the virus and urged people to take the pandemic seriously, "If the establishment has too many people not following the protocols, don't be afraid to go home and call it a night."