 
 

Artist of the Week: Ava Max

Artist of the Week: Ava Max
Music

The 'Sweet but Psycho' hitmaker is spreading empowerment message with her inspiring single 'Kings and Queens' while taking the throne on Billboard chart and radio airplay.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ava Max is blasting to No. 1 on Billboard music chart with her inspiring single "Kings & Queens". The pop dance song is not only easy on the ear, but it also carries a wonderful message. She connects with both genders as she toasts men who respect, support, and stand up for their women and celebrates all the brave queens who are "fighting alone."

"Female empowerment is very strong in my life and that's how I am. I'm a very outspoken person and it shows in my music, especially my lyrics and in the album," she explained in an interview with Billboard.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter hit the summit on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs radio airplay with the empowering single. It marked her first No. 1 song in the music ranking after she reached the second place on the chart last year with her breakout hit "Sweet but Psycho."

"Kings & Queens", which spawned a revamp with Lauv and Saweetie, also took the throne on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart for second consecutive week while staying at the runner-up position on this week's Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

  See also...

The song additionally reached No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100 with over 628 million in all-format radio audience and 152 million on-demand U.S. streams. On Adult Contemporary, it climbed to No. 21, joining Ava Max's new holiday single, "Christmas Without You," which ranked five spots higher at No. 16 on the chart.

While the festive anthem is a standalone song, both "Kings & Queens" and "Sweet but Psycho" are featured in Ava Max's debut studio album "Heaven & Hell".

"It resembles everything I've gone through," she explained the title, "and I think everybody goes through heaven and hell in their own ways, like good days, bad days, the yin and the yang you know? Both worlds, it's never great all the time, so I think that's why."

The album was divided into three sections; Heaven, Purgatory, and Hell. She elaborated, "Heaven is more of energetic, upbeat, and anthemic songs so if you're feeling very happy, and Hell is more of a moody, sonically darker theme but there are no sad songs on that one, they're all very bold and strong. I didn't want any sad songs so they're pretty much in-your-face anthems."

You can share this post!

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Elliot Page Shares First Picture After Transgender Reveal, Thanks Fans for Support
Related Posts
Ava Max Claps Back at Critics of Her Virtual Album Release Party on Roblox

Ava Max Claps Back at Critics of Her Virtual Album Release Party on Roblox

Ava Max Feels Annoyed by Lady GaGa Comparison

Ava Max Feels Annoyed by Lady GaGa Comparison

Ava Max Accused of Promoting Stigma With 'Sweet But Pyscho'

Ava Max Accused of Promoting Stigma With 'Sweet But Pyscho'

Most Read
Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album
Music

Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj's Masters

Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj's Masters

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'