Kelly McCreary 'Grateful' to Tell Realities of Being Black Girl on 'Grey's Anatomy'

WENN TV

The 'Station 19' actress is thankful being able to share the stories of being a black girl in today's world during a crossover episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Kelly McCreary is determined to use her platform for good.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star tells People she's "grateful" for the opportunity to tell the stories of what it's like to be a Black girl in today's world, after working with the Black Girl Freedom Fund during her kidnapping and sex-trafficking plot on the "Station 19" crossover episode of the ABC medical drama.

"With these characters, we have the opportunity to really explore some other realities of being a Black woman in this country," she says. "I'm really grateful that we have the opportunity to talk about the very particular ways in which Black girls and Black women are vulnerable or treated differently. We don't receive the same support in return."

"This storyline was an opportunity to go beyond the hospital see other ways in which that plays out," adds the star. "I was incredibly moved by Felicia Price's writing. I did say, 'This is awesome. I love that we're throwing a spotlight on this. While we have people's attention, let's give them an opportunity to investigate how we can better support Black women and girls and thriving and succeeding and finding joy and allowing them to just live and be fun.' "

"So that's why I reached out to Black Girl Freedom Fund, and just get their permission to talk about them and what they're doing to ensure that we have the same opportunity that other people do."

The Black Girl Freedom Fund aims to "support work that advances the well being of Black girls and their families, including work that centers and advances the power of Black girls through organizing, asset mapping, capacity-building, legal advocacy, and narrative work that seeks to shift structural violence enacted against Black girls," according to the organisation's website.