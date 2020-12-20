 
 

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Benji Madden and his bandmates are celebrating the two-decade anniversary of their self-titled studio album by dropping a new emotional track called 'Last December'.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Good Charlotte have surprised fans with the release of their first new music in two years.

The punk rock veterans have dropped the emotional track, "Last December", to mark the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Benji Madden - who is joined by his twin Joel Madden, Paul Thomas, Billy Martin, and Dean Butterworth in the "I Just Wanna Live" group - says the song channels both the "joy and melancholy" of the holiday season.

"2020 being the 20th anniversary of our self-titled debut album really made us feel like we wanted to release something for those fans who’ve gone on this journey with us," he explains.

"The holidays can be a rough time of year - thinking of the ones we've lost and longing for moments that have passed us by is definitely a part of the joy and melancholy. For us, this song speaks to both sides of those holiday feelings and we hope it brings some solace to anyone who needs it."

Good Charlotte's last studio album was 2018's "Generation Rx".

Meanwhile, Benji previously compared the band to an "extremely valuable vintage care" that he takes "meticulous care of."

"Good Charlotte is an extremely beautiful, extremely valuable vintage car that I take meticulous care of, that I like driving on the weekends and that I'm very proud of," he stated. "Old cars run forever if you take care of them."

His sibling added, "And you don't let people put s**t on it, you don't let people mistreat it and the more you shine it up, the more people look at it and the more valuable it becomes."

