 
 

Queen Elizabeth to Debut Christmas Speech on Amazon Alexa

Queen Elizabeth to Debut Christmas Speech on Amazon Alexa
WENN
Celebrity

The 94-year-old British monarch is officially scheduled to release her annual speech for the upcoming festive season on Amazon's cloud-based voice service this year.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas speech will be available on Amazon's Alexa devices this year (20).

The 94-year-old royal's special message will be heard for the first time on the cloud-based voice service on 25 December - eight years after Amazon Kindle users were able to read the speech on the firm's e-readers after it was broadcast.

Alexa Europe director Eric King said, "After a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting Her Majesty the Queen's message on Christmas Day."

"By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of the Queen's Christmas speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty."

  See also...

"This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932."

The longest-serving British monarch will record her speech from Windsor Castle, where she and husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending the holidays this year, instead of Sandringham in Norfolk, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed, "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

In order to play the Queen's Christmas speech, simply ask, "Alexa, play the Queen's Christmas message" or "Alexa, play Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message."

You can share this post!

Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle
Related Posts
Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Blasted for Not Wearing Mask in First Royal Event in Months

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Blasted for Not Wearing Mask in First Royal Event in Months

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Resignation as Royal Family Is 'Hurt'

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Resignation as Royal Family Is 'Hurt'

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

DaniLeigh Unashamed of 'Most Hated On' Label After DaBaby Hair-Pulling Video

DaniLeigh Unashamed of 'Most Hated On' Label After DaBaby Hair-Pulling Video

Khloe Kardashian Flies to Boston for Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Flies to Boston for Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson

Lil Baby Covers the Cost of the Surprise Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter

Lil Baby Covers the Cost of the Surprise Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income