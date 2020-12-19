 
 

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

The former reality TV star and the Minnesota Timberwolves player apparently have no intention to hide their romance despite backlash over their alleged affair.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have gone more public with their romance despite all the drama surrounding their relationship. The pair have been pictured snuggling up while going out for a date night in Minnesota.

The 46-year-old former BFF of Kim Kardashian and the 24-year-old NBA star were spotted stepping out together earlier this week. In one of the pictures from the outing obtained by Daily Mail, the basketball player was seen putting his face close to his lady love as if he's about to kiss her.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Spotted on Date Night

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley almost kissed during a date night in Minnesota.

Another image featured the pair putting their arms around each other as Larsa rested her head on her beau's shoulder. Malik flashed a big smile to the camera while they posed on the sidewalk.

  See also...

For the date night, the two went color-coordinated in black. Larsa looked stylish in a zip-up cropped jacket which showed off her toned tummy, teamed with high-waist pants and lace-up boots. Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail while she carried a shoulder bag.

Malik, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black hooded sweatshirt with matching pants. He also wore a pair of black sneakers.

The outing comes almost a month after they were first pictured together in Miami. The pair were snapped holding hands while strolling in what looked like a mall on November 23, though the photos only surfaced in early December.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player is still legally married to Montana Yao, whom he shares a toddler son with. The Instagram model has later reportedly filed for divorce from him and claimed that she and her child were kicked out of the house after his relationship with Larsa was exposed.

Prior to their date night in Minnesota, Malik was publicly flirting with Larsa on Instagram. When the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star asked, "What makes you the happiest?" along with her stunning selfie, he replied in the comment section, "U" along with a heart emoji.

You can share this post!

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It
Related Posts
Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Dragged for Asking Haters to Be Compassionate Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Dragged for Asking Haters to Be Compassionate Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Matthew McConaughey Doubles Down on 'Illiberals' Criticism: We Don't Need Them

Matthew McConaughey Doubles Down on 'Illiberals' Criticism: We Don't Need Them