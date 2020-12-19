 
 

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris
Having launched the 'United at Home' concert series early on in the COVID-19 shutdown, the 'Titanium' hitmaker is going to host a gig that will benefit UNICEF and Les Restos du Coeur.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Superstar DJ David Guetta is kicking off 2021 with a big charity concert broadcast from a secret location in Paris, France.

The "Titanium" hitmaker will stage his latest United at Home series on 31 December for UNICEF and Les Restos du Coeur, a local charity distributing food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frenchman's gig will be filmed by officials at the Amsterdam, Holland-based Insight TV, and made available on all of the network's global platforms at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"With most of the world experiencing the holidays while not being able to celebrate with friends and family, Insight TV wanted to give our viewers a reason to dance right in their own homes," Insight TV executive Arun Maljaars told Variety.

  

"It will be (a) spectacular feast for the eyes and ears as David Guetta performs an electrifying set accompanied by the biggest light show the world has ever seen," it's claimed.

Guetta launched the United at Home concert series early on in the COVID shutdown, performing in undisclosed outdoor locations in Miami, Florida and New York. The events have so far raised $1.5 million (£1.1 million) for a variety of good causes, including the World Health Organization and Feeding America.

It's not the only gig Guetta has lined up for New Year's Eve - he will also be performing a virtual set for Tomorrowland's end-of-year bash.

The festivities will begin at 8 P.M. and run until 3 A.M. in all 27 time zones. Tickets are available here: https://www.tomorrowland.com/home/.

