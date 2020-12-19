 
 

Christina Aguilera Pens Powerful Letter About Arriving at 40 After Sharing Sexy Catsuit Post

Christina Aguilera Pens Powerful Letter About Arriving at 40 After Sharing Sexy Catsuit Post
Before sharing her thoughts on how she is embracing her newest age milestone, the 'Dirrty' hitmaker lets out a video of her sensually strutting down a hallway to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Body'.

  Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera has gotten candid about how she is embracing her newest age milestone. Just hours after sharing a sexy clip of herself strutting down a hallway in a figure-hugging black-and-gold catsuit, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer celebrated her birthday by sharing a powerful letter about arriving at 40.

On Friday, December 18, the "Dirrty" hitmaker took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her along with a series of notes. "Dear 40," she began. "What a beautiful concept… to not only be 'turning' 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40! This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it!"

"I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life," she continued. "I treasure the growth that comes with age and I welcome the knowledge from the greats that came before me; I get lost in each of their uniquely fascinating stories and experiences… all of which have contributed to my own personal journey."

The former coach of "The Voice" went on to encourage others to be strong in facing hardships. "We have to be brave; we have to stand in the discomfort and push ourselves to new heights where we can find our greater purposes," she advised. "I have always faced my life challenges head on, and what I have learned from doing that for 40 years is that I always come out on the other side as a stronger and wiser person."

  See also...

Expressing eagerness to begin the new decade of her life, Christina stated, "I'm deeply humbled and blessed by the fullness of my life that I've built over the last 40 years, and I'm truly excited to see what adventures lie ahead for man I continue following my heart and my dreams." She added, "I've heard it said that some of your best life is lived in your 40's. You stop giving a f**k about all the bulls**t… clarity comes over you, and a new intention sets in with every move you make. I truly believe the best is yet to come and I am READY for it."

"To the rare and beautiful souls who have stood by me for over 20 years and counting, I am eternally grateful for you. I am blessed to have the most solid friends around me, a team I believe in that makes me feel supported and heard and of course, my family; my baby boy and girl, the most incredible children one could ever imagine! My heart is full," she concluded. "So, 40, let's f**king do this. You have no idea what I have planned for you, I hope you're ready."

Christina's lengthy message came after she let out a video of her sensually walking down a hallway while Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" played in the background. Putting her blonde locks in high ponytails, she wrapped up the clip with a sexy stare to the camera. In the accompanying message, she declared, "Comin for you 40!"

Christina Aguilera in 'Work Mode' After Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Christina Aguilera Praises Demi Lovato for Being the 'Epitome of Fighter and Survivor'

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her 'Too Ethnic' Name

Christina Aguilera Dares Others to Share Their COVID-19 Diaries After Making Public Hers

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Armie Hammer Sparks Dating Rumors With Paige Lorenze Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

