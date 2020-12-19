Christina Aguilera Pens Powerful Letter About Arriving at 40 After Sharing Sexy Catsuit Post

Instagram Celebrity

Before sharing her thoughts on how she is embracing her newest age milestone, the 'Dirrty' hitmaker lets out a video of her sensually strutting down a hallway to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Body'.

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera has gotten candid about how she is embracing her newest age milestone. Just hours after sharing a sexy clip of herself strutting down a hallway in a figure-hugging black-and-gold catsuit, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer celebrated her birthday by sharing a powerful letter about arriving at 40.

On Friday, December 18, the "Dirrty" hitmaker took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her along with a series of notes. "Dear 40," she began. "What a beautiful concept… to not only be 'turning' 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40! This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it!"

"I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life," she continued. "I treasure the growth that comes with age and I welcome the knowledge from the greats that came before me; I get lost in each of their uniquely fascinating stories and experiences… all of which have contributed to my own personal journey."

The former coach of "The Voice" went on to encourage others to be strong in facing hardships. "We have to be brave; we have to stand in the discomfort and push ourselves to new heights where we can find our greater purposes," she advised. "I have always faced my life challenges head on, and what I have learned from doing that for 40 years is that I always come out on the other side as a stronger and wiser person."

Expressing eagerness to begin the new decade of her life, Christina stated, "I'm deeply humbled and blessed by the fullness of my life that I've built over the last 40 years, and I'm truly excited to see what adventures lie ahead for man I continue following my heart and my dreams." She added, "I've heard it said that some of your best life is lived in your 40's. You stop giving a f**k about all the bulls**t… clarity comes over you, and a new intention sets in with every move you make. I truly believe the best is yet to come and I am READY for it."

"To the rare and beautiful souls who have stood by me for over 20 years and counting, I am eternally grateful for you. I am blessed to have the most solid friends around me, a team I believe in that makes me feel supported and heard and of course, my family; my baby boy and girl, the most incredible children one could ever imagine! My heart is full," she concluded. "So, 40, let's f**king do this. You have no idea what I have planned for you, I hope you're ready."

Christina's lengthy message came after she let out a video of her sensually walking down a hallway while Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" played in the background. Putting her blonde locks in high ponytails, she wrapped up the clip with a sexy stare to the camera. In the accompanying message, she declared, "Comin for you 40!"