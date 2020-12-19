 
 

Leslie Odom Jr. Quarantining Away From Pregnant Wife and Young Kid After 'Ellen' Appearance

WENN
The 'Hamilton' actor has been forced to keep his distance from his family after he visited 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as the talk show host contracted Covid-19.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Leslie Odom Jr. is in isolation after his on-air appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

The "Harriet" star is being extra cautious after host Ellen revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus following his recent appearance on the show, prompting the star to place himself in quarantine away from his pregnant wife, Nicolette Robinson, and their daughter, Lucy.

"First and foremost, I hope Ellen is well, I haven't spoken to her, obviously I hope she's doing okay," he told hosts on U.S. TV show "Today".

The "Smash" star added he and his family are "getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other" as he looks out for Nicolette, who is pregnant with their second child.

  See also...

"The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we're doing our best," Leslie said. "I've got my mask in the house. You know, I'm double-masking in the house."

Leslie, who is most famous for playing Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of "Hamilton", wed Nicolette in 2012.

Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Production on her talk show has been shut down until January 2021 while she battles the virus.

While she assured fans she felt "really good," she struggled with one serious issue and asked her online followers for advice. "One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people - back pain," she wrote on social media. "Who knew? How come?"

