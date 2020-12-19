Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

WENN Movie

The Wonder Woman star reveals she was interviewed as a part of a 'very thorough' inquiry into the misconduct allegations made by Ray Fisher against Joss Whedon.

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot was interviewed as part of WarnerMedia's investigation into alleged misconduct on the "Justice League" set.

The actress has confirmed she was included in the "very thorough investigation" into allegations made by actor Ray Fisher, who previously accused Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of engaging in misconduct.

Gal - who starred as Wonder Woman in the 2017 movie - said, "I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them."

WarnerMedia recently confirmed it had concluded its investigation and that remedial action has been taken. However, the company refused to elaborate on what action had been taken.

Speaking to "The Big Ticket", Gal confessed, "I don't know what that means either. I'm curious to know what's going to be the outcome."

Earlier this year, Ray alleged that racial issues played a role in determining the film's final cut.

The actor - who played the part of Cyborg in the movie - suggested the decision to give his character a diminished role in the film "was neither an accident nor coincidence."

Speaking about his experience of making the movie, Ray explained, "The erasure of people of colour from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence."

The Hollywood star also blasted the director's attitude on Twitter, writing his "treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

"He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg... Accountability>Entertainment. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Ray confirmed earlier this month (Dec20) he'd received a statement from WarnerMedia about the investigation, but stressed there are "still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found."