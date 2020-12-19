 
 

Prince Charles Says He's 'Way Down the List' for Covid-19 Vaccination

The first in line to the British throne believes he will receive Covid-19 vaccination later rather than sooner, seemingly suggesting he 'will have to wait' until it's really safe.

AceShowbiz - Prince Charles is convinced he's "way down the list" for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 72-year-old British royal and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, paid a visit to the vaccination centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in England on Thursday (17Dec20), where they met with frontline National Health Service (NHS) workers administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

Speaking to reporters at the facility, Charles, who is first in line to the British throne, revealed he is yet to be vaccinated against the virus and doesn't anticipate receiving one until the AstraZeneca one is in use.

"I think I am way down the list and will have to wait," he affirmed. "I think I'll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I'm some way down the list."

The Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus in March and spent the first U.K. lockdown in March in isolation. Charles previously admitted he "got away with it quite lightly" when he contracted the potentially deadly virus.

Revealing his bout of ill health drove him to do more to "push and shout and prod" when it comes to his campaigning for the natural world, he shared, "It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod if you see what I mean. Whatever I can do behind the scenes sometimes. I suppose it did partly, I mean I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly."

"But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing."

"But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, this is why I'm so determined to find a way out of this," he concluded. "In order to bring the world and all of us back to the centre, back to understanding what we have to do in relationship to the natural world."

