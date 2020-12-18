 
 

Gillian Anderson Parts Ways With 'The Crown' Creator After Four Years Together?

Various work commitments and family logistics are said to have played a part in the amicable separation of the Margaret Thatcher depicter and screenwriter Peter Morgan.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gillian Anderson might have been back on the single market again. The actress who portrayed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of "The Crown" has reportedly called it quits with the hit series' creator Peter Morgan. Their romance allegedly fizzled out after more than four years of dating.

Bringing up the news of Gillian and Peter's split was Daily Mail. The outlet reported that "the relationship has run its course," and their various work commitments and family logistics were said to have played a part in the amicable separation. Still, it was noted that the two of them remain great friends following the split.

Both Gillian and Peter have children from their previous relationships. Despite being together for four years, the former couple never lived at the same place since the former star of "The Fall" lived with her three children in London since 2002.

In a January interview with The Sunday Times, Gillian spoke up about the decision to not move in together with Peter. "My partner and I don't live together. If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is and it feels so special when we do come together," she shared.

"There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of, 'Oh gosh, I can't leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?' I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling," the mother of three continued.

The Jean Milburn depicter on "Sex Education" was married twice before. She was first married to Clyde Klotz, with whom she shares 26-year-old daughter Piper, in 1994. They divorced in 1997. She then got married to documentary filmmaker Julian Ozanne in December 2004, but called it quits in 2006.

Following her split with Julian, Gillian dated Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2012. Her rep confirmed the end of the romantic relationship by issuing a statement that read, "Gillian Anderson and her partner Mark Griffiths have amicably separated after six years together." They are parents to two sons named Oscar and Felix.

