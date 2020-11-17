Meek Mill 'Deactivating' Social Media After Dragged for Urging Rappers to Stop Beefing

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Tupac Back' rapper has been banned from his own hometown of Philadelphia after offering local artists record contracts in return for peace in the city.

Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has deactivated his social media accounts after taking the heat for promoting peace in Philadelphia. As of Monday night, November 16, his Instagram and Twitter page no longer exists after he announced that he's taking a break from the platforms. "Im deactivating til Friday when I got music out!!!!!!" so his last tweet read.

Earlier that day, the "Imma Boss" hitmaker, who is no stranger to making enemies with his outspoken remarks, irked people for urging rappers to stop beefing in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old offered to get local artists recording contracts in return for peace in the city.

"I'll get all the main big artist[s] in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs," he tweeted. "I hear about ....got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing," he added, "And that's just a idea but I'll push thru with my city if y'all make it thing! It's like 5 clicks that's talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing! And when I say bodies I mean friends or family you lost!"

While his intention was to stop violence and promote positive change in the community, some Philly natives were not into his idea to forget about their dead friends in return for a payday. Local rapper Poundside Pop was among those who responded to Meek's plea, saying, "ITS TIME FOR YOU TO PICK A SIDE..... IS YOU ZOO OR NOT N***A????"

One of Poundside's fans then declared a ban on Meek, saying, "You not from North, bro. You're banned." Another Twitter user echoed the sentiment, writing, "Shut ya nuta** up olhead u not from Philly nomore."

Meek caught wind of the response declaring a ban on him from Philadelphia and he fired back, "We run the hood the f**k is you saying? lol."

Some others seemed to accuse Meek of being a hypocrite after the "Tupac Back" hitmaker himself associated himself with violence in the past. "Meek Mill talking bout 'stop the violence' but got 'Killadelphia' as his location. Change starts with you bro," one of them pointed out.