 
 

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Madea' actor and creator declares he's single and is currently in 'a midlife crisis' along with a selfie featuring him in his workout outfit that gives a hint at his buff physique.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry is likely going to be ringing in the new year as a single man. The prolific writer and filmmaker revealed he has broken up with his longtime partner and baby mama Gelila Bekele, after more than ten years together.

The 51-year-old actor/producer casually dropped the news while posting a new selfie on his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 16. Claiming that he's currently in "a midlife crisis," he posed in his workout outfit that gave a hint at his buff physique. He rocked thick facial hair while his face showed blank expression.

He wrote in the caption, "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like." Staying positive, he continued, "Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!"

The Tanner Bolt in 2014's film "Gone Girl" went on delivering a message to his fans and followers to keep the same positive spirits. "In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let's look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!" he concluded.

  See also...

While Tyler shared the post to get honest about his "midlife crisis," others didn't see it the same way. Some users have since thrown themselves in to be his new female partner, with one informing him, "I'm single."

"Mr. Perry let me be your Nikki Parker to your Professor Oglevee," another flirted with the "Madea" star and creator. "Yea and can we get a why did I get married 3," a third one suggested. Someone else confessed, "If I hadn't given up and let myself go, I would definitely get in line. As it is, good luck securing that bag ladies (and gentlemen)."

Tyler and Gelila started dating in 2009 after meeting at a Prince concert in 2007. In 2014, they welcomed their first and only child together, a son named Aman. The former pair were very private about their relationship, but he made a rare comment about her earlier this year when asked why he hasn't tied the knot and when he would get someone he could share his wealth with. "I have someone who's wonderful and she's getting her share of all of it," he said on T.I.'s "ExpediTIously" podcast back in April.

You can share this post!

Christopher Walken Says It's 'Too Late' for Him to Own Cell Phone or Computer
Related Posts
Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Fund Legal Defense of Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Fund Legal Defense of Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Creates Miles-Long Lines With Early Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tyler Perry Creates Miles-Long Lines With Early Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tyler Perry Tries to Inspire Others to 'Keep Digging' Through People's Choice Awards Speech

Tyler Perry Tries to Inspire Others to 'Keep Digging' Through People's Choice Awards Speech

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka