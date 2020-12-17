Zayn Malik Goes Platinum Blonde in First Outing Since Welcoming Baby Girl With Gigi Hadid

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Out and about in New York City a few months after becoming a first time father, the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker also rocks a mini-mohawk which seems to be part of his latest hair makeover.

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik is no longer a brunette. Just over two months after he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together, the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker was caught on camera debuting brand new do as he rocked platinum blonde hair when being out and about for the first time since becoming a father.

In an image surfacing online on Tuesday, December 15, the former One Direction member was seen strolling around New York City. Aside from new hair color, he also rocked a mini-mohawk which seemed to be part of his latest hair transformation. He opted to go with a yellow jacket, matching sneakers and black pants during the outing, and completed his look with a black protective mask.

Many of Zayn's fans on Twitter expressed their admiration over his new look. One user raved, "Zayn Malik I love you and your blonde hair." Another individual gushed, "blonde zayn is exactly what i needed to see today thank u." A third additionally exclaimed, "BLONDE ZAYN ? I'm in love with a fairytale."

This was not the first time Zayn donned blond hair. A couple of years back, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer flaunted a similar look after bleaching his beard and mustache. He embraced the blond locks once again in 2018 when he shared a shirtless selfie.

Zayn's new hair makeover came after he announced the arrival of his daughter. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try (to) put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," he tweeted in late September.

His supermodel girlfriend Gigi also echoed the happy news. Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid penned, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love." The new parents, however, have yet to reveal their newborn's name.