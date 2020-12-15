Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson 'Following Simple Commands' After Collapsing During Game

Celebrity

The 21-year-old University of Florida basketball star remains in critical but stable condition after placed in medically-induced coma, the school says in a statement.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - College athlete Keyontae Johnson is showing brain activity after collapsing on court during a basketball game over the weekend. The star of Florida Gators men's basketball was "following simple commands and undergoing further tests" at UF Health in Gainesville, Florida after receiving initial treatment in Tallahassee Memorial for two days.

The Gators shared the update on the 21-year-old's condition on Monday, December 14. "Keyontae Johnson has been successfully transferred as planned from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville by ShansCair," the statement read. "He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests."

The Gators shared an update on Keyontae Johnson's condition.

In another statement, the team said, "Keyontae's immediate family is with him in Gainesville and receiving help and support from UF Health, the University of Florida, his teammates and the entire athletic program."

Addressing the outpouring support to the college athlete, the statement continued, "Many in the Gator Nation & beyond have reached out to offer assistance. As things become more clear we will be sure to make known any needs that he & his family might have."

"We, along with his family, are so thankful for the outpouring of love & support for Keyontae as we continue to lift him up in collective thoughts & prayers," it added, before offering a chance to fans who want to show their support via letters or cards to send them through mail.

The team thanked fans for outpouring support to the 21-year-old athlete.

Earlier on Monday, Keyontae grandfather Larry DeJarnett told USA TODAY Sports that his grandson was in a medically induced coma and that doctors hoped to bring him out of the coma later in the day. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma," he said. "They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

Keyontae, a junior at the University of Florida, collapsed as the Gators were coming out of a timeout in the first half during a game against Florida State on Saturday, December 12. He fell face-first while heading back onto the court. He was immediately given emergency medical attention and stretchered off the court before being rushed to Tallahassee Memorial.

The Associated Press reported that Keyontae tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer, although the cause of his collapse is unknown at this time. Coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection that can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle.