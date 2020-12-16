 
 

Taylor Swift Admits 'Woodvale' Is Code Name but It's Not for Her Next Album

The 'Shake It Off' singer sets the record straight on the internet chatters suggesting that her upcoming studio installment after 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' will be titled 'Woodvale'.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has shot down fans' rumours that "Woodvale" is the name of an upcoming album.

The "Folklore" star is known for leaving "Easter eggs" - little hints about future projects - for fans in her singles and music videos. However, appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday (14Dec20), Taylor admitted she took things "too far" recently - and ended up making a mistake.

"Well, this takes a bit of explanation. I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agent-y about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It's very annoying, but it's fun for fans and it's fun for me because they like to pick up on things," she explained. "And they'll notice lots of things in music videos and photos or whatever. Sometimes I take it too far and make a mistake."

"Basically, when I was making Folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anyone the album title until right before it came out. I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore. Chose a random name. Chose Woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided I don't actually want to have a title on the album covers. And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them."

Taylor added she "learned her lesson" with the error when she chose the code name November for her most recent album "Evermore", smiling, "We remembered to take it off the mock-ups of the album covers before we released it this time. We learned our lesson."

And when host Kimmel suggested another title for a future album, Taylor laughed, "I'm so tired. I'm so exhausted. I've tired myself out. I have nothing left."

Gabrielle Union Afraid Lockdown Would Ruin Her Marriage With Dwyane Wade

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71
