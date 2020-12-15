 
 

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual
Marvel Studios
Movie

In the latest issue of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic written by Al Ewing, Marvel confirms Peter Quill's sexuality and depicts him in a polyamorous relationship.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marvel is affirming its commitment to inclusivity by adding Star-Lord to a list of its LGBTQ+ characters. The latest issue of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" comic reveals that the space adventurer is bisexual.

In an adventure titled "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord", "Guardians of the Galaxy #9" finds Peter Quills being stuck on a planet called Morinus where he befriends two humanoids, the female Aradia and the male Mors. He eventually enters into a relationship with both around the 12-year mark

In one page of the issue written by Al Ewin, Peter says to the pair of his time on the planet, "It's been over a decade. Time to accept the truth...Morinus is my home. You're my home." The trio is seen entering the "Eighth House", which is the House of Death and Rebirth, where they get into a bath together.

The relationship lasts for more than 100 years, according to Screen Rant.

  See also...

Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord is portrayed by Chris Pratt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. While it's unknown if the character's bisexuality will be addressed in the movie, the actor faces mockery on social media as many brought up his alleged stance on LGBTQ+.

Imagining the "Jurassic World" actor's reaction to the news, one tweeted, "How long until the headline 'Chris Pratt exits role as Star Lord citing 'creative differences' ' drops?" Another blasted the 41-year-old hunk, "Marvel confirming Star Lord is bisexual is just *chefs kiss* f**k you Chris Pratt."

"i need a video of chris pratt discovering that star lord is bisexual," a third person was curious, while someone else claimed, "So apparently Star lord is Bisexual. He is also portrayed by Chris Pratt who goes to an Anti-LGBTQ church. God's timing is always right."

Pratt is accused of being homophobic after a photo of him visiting an alleged anti-LGBTQ church surfaced. Earlier this year, he was slammed for not participating in Joe Biden's Presidential fundraiser which featured some of his "Avengers" castmates, though many of his co-stars later came to his defense.

You can share this post!

Gabrielle Union Shares Stepdaughter Zaya Wade Felt 'Outed' on Social Media
Related Posts
Amanda Seyfried Turned Down 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Because She Thought the Movie Would Tank

Amanda Seyfried Turned Down 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Because She Thought the Movie Would Tank

Best San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Cosplays

Best San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Cosplays

Jason Momoa Could Have Starred in 'Guardians of The Galaxy'

Jason Momoa Could Have Starred in 'Guardians of The Galaxy'

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Franchise Fires James Gunn Over 'Offensive' Tweets

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Franchise Fires James Gunn Over 'Offensive' Tweets

Most Read
Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie
Movie

Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake

Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

Sofia Carson Thankful 'Songbird' Director Let Her and KJ Apa Wrote Their Characters' Love Story

Sofia Carson Thankful 'Songbird' Director Let Her and KJ Apa Wrote Their Characters' Love Story

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual