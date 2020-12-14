 
 

Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

This special collaboration comes five years after the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir beat the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker to the top of the charts with their version of 'A Bridge Over You'.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is making a last-minute bid for Britain's Christmas number one after teaming up with the NHS Trust Choir to re-record his hit "Holy".

The collaboration comes five years after the choir singers beat the "Baby" hitmaker to the top of the charts.

"It's great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together," Bieber told The Mirror. "Especially in these difficult times, I'm humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication."

Zoe Davies, who is part of the choir, said, "Seriously I remember joking about us doing a duet and now it's happening."

Justin impressed the choir members back in 2015 when he urged fans to purchase their version of "A Bridge Over You", instead of his track "Love Yourself". He then met with the group and said, "I was honoured to meet everyone from the choir and I'm really happy that they got their number one."

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir reunited with the Canadian singer at Abbey Road Studios to record the new version of "Holy", which Bieber released in September.

In other news, Justin treated fans to a performance of his 2009 hit "Baby" as he sang the song at an art auction in Los Angeles on Friday night, December 9. Jaden Smith also joined him in the performance.

Justin attended the auction with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Also among the attendees that night were Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

