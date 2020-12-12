 
 

Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Files Lawsuit Over Botched Butt Surgery

The female hip-hop star has named her cosmetic surgeon a defendant in a lawsuit, accusing the doctor of botching a series of surgeries on her backside.

  Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Salt-N-Pepa star Sandra Denton is suing her cosmetic surgeon for negligence after accusing him of botching a series of operations on her backside.

The rap veteran turned to Dr. David Sayah for help in September 2019 after she was injured in a July 2018 car accident, which affected her previous butt implant and left her in extreme discomfort.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Denton claims she originally wanted to have the implants completely removed, but Sayah allegedly convinced her to simply replace them with smaller silicone inserts.

The musician then accuses Sayah of pressuring her to undergo another procedure, which made her implants harden and affected her ability to perform, while she claims he also failed to give her liposuction, which left her requiring more corrective surgery.

Denton went under the knife again in February (20) to have Sayah remove all of the silicone, but he reportedly failed to do as requested, and a "large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue" was found when she underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan with another doctor, after seeking additional treatment for continued pain in her backside.

Now facing even more surgery, Denton is demanding damages from Sayah, accusing him of leaving her disfigured and dealing with ongoing injuries for the rest of her life.

Sayah has yet to respond to the suit.

Sandra Denton is not the only celebrity dealing with botched surgery.

K. Michelle has also been open about her disfigured body. In one picture, she showed signs of lumps forming on her thighs and around her butt which was injected with silicone in the past. She said her body required reconstruction to repair the damage.

