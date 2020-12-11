BTS Hailed Time Magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

Time Magazine/Mok Jung Wook Music

The Bangtan Boys have been named this year's brightest entertainer by Time magazine following a year of chart domination amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - K-pop superstars BTS have been crowned Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year.

The "Dynamite" hitmakers have been hailed for their chart domination across the world during a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the live entertainment industry.

"BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world - full stop," writes the publication's Raisa Bruner.

BTS follow in the footsteps of Lizzo, who took the title last year (19), and in an interview for the special issue, the bandmembers admit even they still can't believe how successful they've become.

"There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who's going to do this, if not us?' " Suga said while RM added, "We're not sure if we've actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that (people) feel like, 'OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon. These little boys from Korea are doing this.' "

And they are proud to have given fans something to be excited about during the global health crisis, after delivering two albums in 2020.

"I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people," J-Hope shared. "That intent harmonised with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today."

Meanwhile, Time magazine editors have also honoured basketball icon LeBron James as Athlete of the Year, ahead of Thursday night (10Dec20)'s big reveal for the coveted Person of the Year title.

U.S. President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, the movement for racial justice, and COVID champion Dr. Anthony Fauci, and frontline health care workers are the four finalists for the prize.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was awarded the 2019 Person of the Year accolade.