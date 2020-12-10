 
 

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Charlize Theron Parodying Her Big Lips

AceShowbiz - Charlize Theron poked fun at Kylie Jenner's big lips in her new Instagram post. Playing a game of "who's who" with her 6.4 million followers, the Oscar-winning actress shared on Wednesday, December 9 a side-by-side picture of the reality TV star and herself, who sported messy lipstick.

In the said photo, Charlize posted a picture of the Kylie Lip Kit founder posing seductively while pursing her pink-painted lips. The actress then compared it to the one featuring herself trying to mimic Kylie's pose. She also had red lipstick smeared on beyond her natural lip to make it look as big as Kylie's. "Who's who?" Charlize simply captioned the hilarious snap while tagging Kylie.

It didn't take long for Kylie to catch wind of the post. The 20-year-old TV personality didn't seem to be offended by the trolling as she took to the comment section to leave some laughing-and-crying face emojis in addition to several red lips emojis.

Also reacting to the post was Chanel makeup artist Katie Lee, who commented, "Everything." Actress Jamie Alexander also chimed in, writing, "nailed it."

It appeared that Charlize's makeover was the masterpiece of her oldest daughter Jackson, whom she adopted alongside 5-year-old August. The 45-year-old is known for being private when it comes to her personal life, though she treated fans to a peek at her "beautiful powerhouse" daughters in honor of National Daughters Day back in September.

Sharing a picture of them in front of a cake, Charlize wrote in the caption, "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay."

Prior to that, she opened up to Diane Von Furstenburg about raising August and Jackson to be women "who realize that there is absolutely no shame in that game to be in a relationship with yourself." She went on saying, "This idea that somehow women fail when they're not in relationships or that somehow it's their fault, that they must be incredibly difficult--that's why no man wants to touch them. Those are all constructs that we need to change."

