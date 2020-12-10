 
 

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split
WENN/Warner Bros. Pictures/John Rainford
Movie

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star is said to have reached out to his producer sister Christi Dembrowski to have his ex-wife replaced in the Warner Bros. movie.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is clearly holding a grudge against his ex-wife Amber Heard following their explosive and messy divorce. The 57-year-old actor reportedly tried to interfere with the 34-year-old beauty's career after they split in 2016, only one year after they tied the knot.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, in evidence presented during Judge Andrew Nicols' court ruling in Depp's U.K. libel case, the actor reached out to his sister, producer Christi Dembrowski, who previously had a deal with Warner Bros., to have Heard fired from "Aquaman". "I want her replaced on the WB film," he allegedly wrote to his sister, referring to the Jason Momoa-starring flick.

According to the site, Depp also sent angry texts about Heard, whom he met when they filmed "The Rum Diary" in 2009, to his friend and fellow actor Paul Bettany. "Let's burn Amber!!!" Depp wrote to Bettany.

  See also...

Bettany, apparently taking it as a joke, responded, "Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber - she's delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I'm not sure she's a witch. We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments - we do a drowning test. Thoughts?" Depp was persistent tough, replying, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

Heard accused Depp of being "verbally and physically abusive" throughout their relationship. In 2019, he sued the actress for $50 million for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, which portrayed her as a domestic abuse victim and suggested that Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her. The case is still ongoing, with a trial being pushed back from October of this year to May 2021.

Depp, however, has lost his libel suit against British tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a "wifebeater" in a 2018 article. The result led him to being asked to withdraw from "Fantastic Beasts 3", for which he was supposed to reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald.

As for Heard, she starred in 2018's "Aquaman" after making her debut as Mera in 2017's "Justice League". There has been an online petition asking for the actress to be replaced in "Aquaman 2", but WB has not responded to it.

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Charlize Theron Parodying Her Big Lips

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win
Related Posts
James Cameron Hates 'Aquaman' Unrealistic Underwater Scenes

James Cameron Hates 'Aquaman' Unrealistic Underwater Scenes

'Aquaman' on the Verge of Becoming Biggest Warner Bros. Superhero Movie

'Aquaman' on the Verge of Becoming Biggest Warner Bros. Superhero Movie

Jason Momoa and 'Aquaman' Director Rejoice Over Movie's $1 Billion Success

Jason Momoa and 'Aquaman' Director Rejoice Over Movie's $1 Billion Success

'Aquaman' Unchallenged in Third Week at Box Office as 'Escape Room' Makes Strong Debut

'Aquaman' Unchallenged in Third Week at Box Office as 'Escape Room' Makes Strong Debut

Most Read
Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again
Movie

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros.' 'Messy' HBO Max Plans

Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros.' 'Messy' HBO Max Plans

Matthew Vaughn Keen to Turn 'Kingsman' Into New James Bond Franchise With Seven More Movies

Matthew Vaughn Keen to Turn 'Kingsman' Into New James Bond Franchise With Seven More Movies

Chadwick Boseman Sobbed Filming 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' His GF Had to Pick Him Up

Chadwick Boseman Sobbed Filming 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' His GF Had to Pick Him Up

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

Russo Brothers Admit 'The Gray Man' Is Being Conceived as a Series of Films

Russo Brothers Admit 'The Gray Man' Is Being Conceived as a Series of Films

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks

Amanda Seyfried Turned Down 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Because She Thought the Movie Would Tank

Amanda Seyfried Turned Down 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Because She Thought the Movie Would Tank

Jeremy Irons Joins Ridley Scott's True-Story Movie 'Gucci'

Jeremy Irons Joins Ridley Scott's True-Story Movie 'Gucci'

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards