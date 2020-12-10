 
 

Former Third Eye Blind Bassist Jason Slater Died From Liver Failure, Daughter Confirms

Former Third Eye Blind Bassist Jason Slater Died From Liver Failure, Daughter Confirms
Celebrity

Alyssa Carlson claims to have only learned about her rocker father's health condition in November when she got a call about him being hospitalized in Maui, Hawaii.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jason Slater has died from liver failure. The former Third Eye Blind bassist passed away at the age of 49 at a hospital in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday, December 9. His death was confirmed by his daughter Alyssa Carlson.

Alyssa told TMZ that his rocker father kept his health condition a secret. The mourning daughter mentioned that she only learned about his health condition in November when she got a call about him being hospitalized.

In the wake of Jason's passing, Third Eye Blind offered condolences via their representative. The rep told the outlet that even though the current band members had not kept in touch with the late musician since 1996, "when a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon it is always a sad time."

Also writing a dedication for Jason was former Forbidden guitarist Craig Locicero. Sharing several pictures of the two on Facebook, he penned, "The world lost a force of human nature today. Jason Slater has left the building. I'm heartbroken. This hits me right in the gut."

  See also...

"From the first day I met Jason at the Music Annex when Forbidden was recording Distortion in 1994, we hit it off. Madden and music was our bond," he continued. "Jason was a successful producer, engineer, record label mogul, songwriter, musician, manager and partying animal all the while."

Craig went on to add, "I will always carry some of Jason's spirit with me. I can't think of more fitting tribute than that." He concluded his tribute with a statement that read, "Jason... Fly upwards into the blue out of 2020. This year just got even s**ttier without you in it. I love you, Brother."

Jason was an original member of Third Eye Blind. He served as the rock band's bassist and backup vocalist in 1993 when the group was formed. He, however, left the band in the first year after recording their first demo. Since his exit, he became a bassist, songwriter and producer for several other bands, including Snake River Conspiracy, Microdot, Revenge of the Triads and the rap-rock project Brougham.

You can share this post!

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?
Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have