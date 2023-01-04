 

Joe Exotic Finalizes Dillon Passage Divorce, Two Years After Split

The 'Tiger King' star has officially dissolved his marriage to Dillon Passage, nearly two years after their relationship fell apart when the star was thrown into jail.

AceShowbiz - Joe Exotic has finalized divorce from Dillon Passage almost two years after their split. The 59-year-old "Tiger King" star tied the knot with his 27-year-old lover in December 2017 but the marriage crumbled and divorce papers were filed in March 2021 after Joe was jailed for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin as well as animal abuse charges.

Now the marriage was officially dissolved on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with a judge in Santa Rosa County signing off on the paperwork, TMZ.com reports. While Joe underwent treatment for prostate cancer which is now in remission, divorce proceedings had previously been halted.

After the couple's split, Joe moved on with John Graham, whom he met in prison in Fort Worth, Texas and they had even been planning to marry before the relationship faltered when John was released.

Joe - who is serving 21 years behind bars - is now said to be dating again with his attorney recently revealing he has revived his relationship with ex-boyfriend Seth Posey. Joe is said to have previously dated Seth for a matter of months towards the end of 2021.

Lawyer Autumn Blackledge told ETOnline.com, "Joe is thankful that Seth is back in his life. They are both taking things slowly and just enjoying the time to reconnect."

Blackledge added, "Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, is this larger-than-life entertainer to us, and it's hard to remember that he is a real person with real challenges and needs. At the end of the day, Joe wants what everyone wants, to love and to be loved and understood."

