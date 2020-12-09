 
 

Heidi Klum's Kids Struggling With Online Lessons After Moving to Germany Due to Different Time Zone

Heidi Klum's Kids Struggling With Online Lessons After Moving to Germany Due to Different Time Zone
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host admits her children are having a hard time getting used to late-night online classes after moving to Germany to be with her.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Heidi Klum's children are having a "hard" time keeping up with online schooling while staying with their mum in Germany, because the time difference means they are up late at night.

The runway beauty-turned-TV personality left Los Angeles and headed back to her homeland in October (20) to film season 16 of "Germany's Next Top Model", and she took her four kids with her after reaching a custody agreement with her ex-husband, singer Seal.

However, Heidi admits daughters Leni, 16, and Lou, 11, and sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, are having to get used to late nights to attend their virtual classes with the rest of their friends in L.A.

"It's very hard for them," she confessed to People.com. "When I decided this could be a possibility that I'm doing the show in Germany, I asked all my kids and I said, 'Is this something you guys are even up for? Because we will have to go for quite some time.' They all wanted to go because we've been stuck in the house."

  See also...

"It's just a nice change for them, but it's definitely hard for them because they are doing school in a different time zone."

However, Heidi is grateful for her kids' teachers for making the most of technology to keep educating the youngsters.

"They're making all these things happen (so) that the brains of our kids can continue on learning and being those sponges that they need to be right now," she said.

Heidi also praised her children as "real troopers" for getting on with their schoolwork despite the late nights.

She added, "It's hard because they do it here late at night, until like 11pm at night, because they actually are doing school on L.A. time still with their class. So kudos to my kids for not slacking and doing it all. They're real troopers."

You can share this post!

Damon Dash Ordered to Appear for Deposition or He Will Lose in Defamation Case

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and More Remember John Lennon on Death Anniversary
Related Posts
Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Supports Eldest Daughter's Aspirations to Become Model

Heidi Klum Supports Eldest Daughter's Aspirations to Become Model

Heidi Klum Gives Rare Look at All Four Kids During Berlin Family Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Gives Rare Look at All Four Kids During Berlin Family Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Has Cops Called to Her House After Man Bangs on Her Door

Heidi Klum Has Cops Called to Her House After Man Bangs on Her Door

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims