 
 

Natalie Portman 'Delighted' to Be Honorary Chair of National Library Week 2021

American Library Association President Julius C. Jefferson Jr. calls the 'Black Swan' actress and children's book author 'a champion of empowerment and equality' in the unveiling of her new role.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Natalie Portman has been unveiled as 2021's National Library Week honorary chair.

The "Black Swan" star will lend her star power to shine a spotlight on America's libraries as part of National Library Week in April (21).

"I'm delighted to join libraries everywhere in celebrating National Library Week," the actress said. "Libraries are open, inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community. They show us anything is possible by encouraging a love of learning, discovery, and exploration. I hope people will take time during the week to visit their library online or in person."

The theme for National Library Week 2021 is 'Welcome to Your Library', promoting the idea that libraries "extend far beyond the four walls of a building - and that everyone is welcome to use their services."

"We are so pleased to have Natalie Portman as the honorary chair of National Library Week 2021," said American Library Association President Julius C. Jefferson, Jr. "As a children's book author, Natalie is a champion of empowerment and equality, values that reflect the work of librarians and library staff every day to make a difference in people's lives and communities."

Portman is the perfect fit - she shares the books she is reading on her Instagram feed, as part of Natalie Portman's Book Club, and she recently released her debut picture book for kids - "Natalie Portman's Fables".

Her acting career wise, Portman is currently filming "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Australia. She recently said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she has been "trying to train and look like an action figure" for her role in the film.

