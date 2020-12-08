 
 

Viggo Mortensen Reveals Two of His 'Lord of the Rings' Horses Have Died

Viggo Mortensen Reveals Two of His 'Lord of the Rings' Horses Have Died
New Line Cinema
Celebrity

When sharing the unfortunate news, the actor famous as Aragorn in Peter Jackson's epic trilogy notes that the the white horse Arwen rides in 'The Fellowship of the Ring' is still around.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - The horses Viggo Mortensen rode in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy have died.

The actor bought the steeds he mounted as Aragorn in Peter Jackson's epics when filming wrapped and now reveals the creatures are dead.

"There were actually three horses that I bought; they were up for sale once the movies were done," Viggo tells NME.com. "There were the two I'd ridden - a chestnut and then the big bay that Aragorn rides - but I also bought the white horse that Arwen rides in 'The Fellowship Of The Ring' when she's being chased through the forest by the Black Riders."

  See also...

"The person who did that spectacular bit of riding was a stuntwoman who I ended up becoming friends with. I knew how much she liked that horse, so I bought it for her. That one is still around, but the other two have passed away. They were of a certain age already when we shooting and that's 20 years ago now."

In the interview, he also revealed that there were some flashback scenes that were removed from the movie. "There was a scene that we shot as a sort of memory flashback," Viggo said. "It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen – and we shot it just before we were taking a break so I was clean-shaven and prettied up. They’d tried to make me look as young as possible. I had different hair and I was dressed like an elf."

"It was a scene from the book where they're walking in this flowery meadow," the actor went on to say. "It was a beautiful sequence but obviously it wasn't needed for the movie. I've never seen it but I enjoyed shooting that scene. It'd be nice to see it actually, it's not in the extended editions either."

You can share this post!

Natalie Portman 'Delighted' to Be Honorary Chair of National Library Week 2021
Related Posts
NY Judge Quits Job After Homophobic Remarks to Viggo Mortensen and His Lawyer

NY Judge Quits Job After Homophobic Remarks to Viggo Mortensen and His Lawyer

Viggo Mortensen Vows Not to Use 'N' Word Again After 'Green Book' Incident

Viggo Mortensen Vows Not to Use 'N' Word Again After 'Green Book' Incident

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Miley Insists She'll Never Touch Drugs Again After Relapsing on Alcohol During Lockdown

Miley Insists She'll Never Touch Drugs Again After Relapsing on Alcohol During Lockdown