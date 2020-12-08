Viggo Mortensen Reveals Two of His 'Lord of the Rings' Horses Have Died

New Line Cinema Celebrity

When sharing the unfortunate news, the actor famous as Aragorn in Peter Jackson's epic trilogy notes that the the white horse Arwen rides in 'The Fellowship of the Ring' is still around.

AceShowbiz - The horses Viggo Mortensen rode in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy have died.

The actor bought the steeds he mounted as Aragorn in Peter Jackson's epics when filming wrapped and now reveals the creatures are dead.

"There were actually three horses that I bought; they were up for sale once the movies were done," Viggo tells NME.com. "There were the two I'd ridden - a chestnut and then the big bay that Aragorn rides - but I also bought the white horse that Arwen rides in 'The Fellowship Of The Ring' when she's being chased through the forest by the Black Riders."

"The person who did that spectacular bit of riding was a stuntwoman who I ended up becoming friends with. I knew how much she liked that horse, so I bought it for her. That one is still around, but the other two have passed away. They were of a certain age already when we shooting and that's 20 years ago now."

In the interview, he also revealed that there were some flashback scenes that were removed from the movie. "There was a scene that we shot as a sort of memory flashback," Viggo said. "It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen – and we shot it just before we were taking a break so I was clean-shaven and prettied up. They’d tried to make me look as young as possible. I had different hair and I was dressed like an elf."

"It was a scene from the book where they're walking in this flowery meadow," the actor went on to say. "It was a beautiful sequence but obviously it wasn't needed for the movie. I've never seen it but I enjoyed shooting that scene. It'd be nice to see it actually, it's not in the extended editions either."