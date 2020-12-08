Kourtney Kardashian 'Trusts' Scott Disick's Choice Amid Amelia Hamlin's Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The Poosh founder is said to be 'really protective of the kids but also lets Scott live his life,' though it will take her 'awhile to warm up to the idea' of the 19-year-old model.

Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's romance has sparked chatter online. People might be wondering what Kourtney Kardashian is thinking about her ex's new girlfriend, and according to a new report, she doesn't seem to be bothered by that.

A source claims to HollywoodLife.com that Kourtney, who shares three children with Scott, "trusts" his "choices" when it comes to the women he dates. "The Kardashians aren't really talking about Scott & Amelia. It's not something that's coming up often in conversation," the insider adds. "They honestly just want Scott happy."

As for Kourtney, the Poosh founder is said to be "really protective of the kids but also lets Scott live his life." His love life doesn't seem to interfere with his relationship as parent of their kids with the source noting, "They still communicate daily and do things as a family."

Despite that, it will take her "awhile to warm up to the idea of Amelia, if she sticks around. She's still really new and she trusts Scott to make good choices when it comes to the kids." However, the 19-year-old model is not totally a stranger to Kourtney and her famous family. "[Kris Jenner] knows Amelia because of Lisa Rinna [Amelia's mom] so she's not a stranger to them and they know she's a nice girl," the source adds. "The other girls know her but not extremely well."

Previous report also stated that Lisa had started to accept the brewing romance between her 19-year-old daughter and the 37-year-old TV personality. "Amelia's a smart girl and they trust her to make appropriate decisions and if she's happy, they're happy," a source said back in November. However, they weren't planning to make things more serious anytime soon. The insider claimed that Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin "haven't met Scott yet and there are no plans to do so at this time."

Still, that was a huge progress for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and husband Harry. Prior to this, the pair allegedly believed that "this is just a phase." They were also said to be rooting for Amelia's romance with ex-boyfriend Mercer Wiederhom. "They were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand," claimed the insider.

Scott and Amelia sparked dating rumors when they were attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween/birthday party together on October 31. Further fueling the rumors, they hung out together again a few days later in what appeared to be a dinner date at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.