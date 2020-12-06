 
 

Coco Rocha Says Her Kids Have Sweetest Reactions to Their Baby Sister

The mother of three gushes about her two older children being 'absolutely obsessed' with their newborn sister as she talks about life after giving birth to third child.

  Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Coco Rocha's children are "obsessed" with their new baby sister.

The model and her husband James Conran welcomed daughter Iley Ryn into the world last month (Nov20), and Coco has now said her other two children - Ioni, five, and Iver, two - are already in love with their new sibling.

"I knew that Ioni and Iver would be excited to meet baby Iley, but I'd say my expectations were only half of the reality. From the moment I got home from the hospital, they both were just absolutely obsessed with her," she told People magazine.

"Little Iver, who is two, patiently sits next to me on the couch with a pillow on his lap, waiting to hold her when she's done feeding. When she's in his arms, he's always looking at her so sweetly and saying things like, 'Oh, she loves me!' It's so adorable."

And as for Ioni, Coco says her eldest child has been "incredibly helpful" with her little sister.

"She's constantly running to get me diapers and blankets, or watching over Iver when I'm busy with the baby," she smiled. "She is definitely my mini-me, and I know she's going to be mama 2.0 to baby Iley in the best way."

Coco also opened up on her life a mum of three, as she said she's currently finding things somewhere between "exponentially more complicated" and "just a little more work than two."

"Right now, I think I'm somewhere in between" she explained. "So far, we've had a wonderful first week together. I'm very fortunate to have three happy and healthy children at home with me during this crazy time in the world."

But luckily for the beauty, Iley is her "easiest baby" so far.

"Iley is by far the easiest baby of the three I've had, and I'm so thankful for that," she gushed. "She has a great appetite and sleeps easily, whether it's quiet in the house or the other two are running around playing."

