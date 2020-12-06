 
 

'Last Man Standing' Teases 'Home Improvement' Crossover in Trailer for Final Season

Tim Allen is set to play a double role in the upcoming season of his revived television series which will premiere early next year to mark the end of the comedy show.

  • Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" will crossover with his former programme "Home Improvement" in its ninth and final season.

The Fox series, which stars Allen and Nancy Travis as Mike and Vanessa Baxter, will premiere its last season on 3 January (21). And promos for the new season premiere show that Allen will be doing double duty, as he also reprises his role as "Home Improvement" 's Tim 'Tool Man' Taylor for the episode.

"The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman (Allen) who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Allen), who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog," a description for the episode reads.

Allen starred as Taylor in "Home Improvement" for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999.

It was revealed earlier this year (20) that "Last Man Standing" was coming to an end after a final season, with Allen saying at the time, "I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing. I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work."

"As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done... I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."

The "Last Man Standing" originally aired on ABC. It launched in 2011 before being scrapped by the Alphabet in 2017 after six seasons. After a year of hiatus, the show was picked up by FOX and returned to TV in 2018.

