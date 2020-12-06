 
 

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

The 'Catch Me If You Can' actress has delighted her online devotees as she reenacts one of her iconic onscreen scenes to celebrate her Instagram milestone.

  • Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner delighted fans on Saturday (05Dec20) by recreating a scene from "Alias" with a 2020 twist.

The actress starred as Sydney Bristow in the long-running spy series, which often involved her donning sexy ensembles as part of her escapades. One scene saw Jennifer emerge from a swimming pool in a tiny blue bikini, before slipping on a pair of blue heels while still wet, and slowly removing her top as she strutted off camera.

And to mark reaching 10 million followers on Instagram, Jennifer decided to share the video she "promised my manager and my publicist I would never post," adding, "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. #thankyou."

In a split screen with the "Alias" scene at the top and her recreation at the bottom, Jennifer could be seen wearing a short black wetsuit and goggles as she pulled herself out of the pool and slipped her wet feet straight into a pair of sheepskin slippers, before discarding her goggles and attempting to undo the wetsuit as she walked off.

The video had more than two million views as WENN went to press, with celebrity commenters including Kat Dennings, who wrote, "The best thing I've ever seen."

Molly Sims wrote, "This is EVERYTHING," while Eva Longoria commented "OMG" along with a string of laughing crying emojis.

