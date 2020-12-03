 
 

Harry Styles Willing to Sacrifice His Comfort in Conversations About Race

Harry Styles Willing to Sacrifice His Comfort in Conversations About Race
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer acknowledges that talking about race and police brutality 'can be really uncomfortable for everyone,' but 'that's not enough of a reason to not have a conversation.'

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles won't shy away from difficult conversations though they made him feel uncomfortable. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who has been vocal about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death, insisted in a new interview that he did not mind sacrificing his comfort to address important matters.

"Talking about race can be really uncomfortable for everyone," the 26-year-old English native acknowledged in his cover story for Variety. "I had a realization that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem - like that's not enough of a reason to not have a conversation."

  See also...

Realizing that he has not been "outspoken enough in the past," the former One Direction member claimed he now used the uncomfortableness to push him "forward to being open and ready to learn." He elaborated, "How can I ensure from my side that in 20 years, the right things are still being done and the right people are getting the right opportunities? That it's not a passing thing?"

During the chat, Harry additionally claimed that black culture has many contributions to the music industry. "Historically, I can't think of any industry that's benefited more off of black culture than music," he reminded. "There are discussions that need to happen about this long history of not being paid fairly. It's a time for listening, and hopefully, people will come out humbled, educated and willing to learn and change."

Back in June, the "Golden" singer vowed on Instagram that he will learn more about fighting against racial injustice following the BLM protests. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all," he penned at the time.

You can share this post!

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death

Sasha Obama Happily Dancing With Friends in Now-Deleted TikTok Video
Related Posts
Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover

Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover

Harry Styles Gets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Support for Wearing a Dress Amid Backlash

Harry Styles Gets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Support for Wearing a Dress Amid Backlash

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Keen to Remove Barriers With Gender-Defying Dresses

Harry Styles Keen to Remove Barriers With Gender-Defying Dresses

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online